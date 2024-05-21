Apostate Episcopal Priests Use Surrogate to Have Baby, 'Not All Christians Are the Same'

The Instagram announcement of the priests' decision to add a baby to their relationship was reposted by Billboard Chris on X where it went viral.

"Our first match months before meeting our surrogate, Julie, was unsuccessful since that first surrogate had family issues that she needed to take care of and was disqualified on day of the contract signing," the post read.

"It was very discouraging because it meant we had to restart the search but we know now it was all for the best," it continued.

After the baby was finally born, the priests posted a family photo on Instagram. Their caption included a statement in support of drag queens and implied that the scandals of sexual molestation of children by clergy does not mean that gay priests shouldn't be parents.

"We hope our family can be a reminder that 'protect children from priests' is just as harmful as 'protect children from drag queens,'" the post read. "Both are unfair, unnecessary, and dangerous."

"Mocking any group of people, even if the cause is righteous, has no place here. Not all Christians are the same," it continued.

What's interesting about the post is the recognition that there is such a thing as righteous living. Does actively living and promoting the LGBTQ lifestyle fit into the way of the godly, especially for those who are supposed to be leading God's flock?

John 10:1-18 is where Jesus talks about Himself as the good shepherd who willingly lays down His life for His sheep. Verses 12-13 are especially critical when looking at these two particular priests.

"But he who is a hired hand, and not a shepherd, who does not own the sheep, sees the wolf coming, and leaves the sheep and runs away. So the wolf catches the sheep and scatters them. The hired hand runs away because he is a hired hand and does not care about the sheep."

Modeling a lifestyle which is not of God is something the Good Shepherd would never do. At the end of the day, there are many, including church leaders, who are more concerned about their own goals and agenda than leading people to Christ. Don't be deceived by this type of living, and pray for the children who are being used for the selfish gain of others.