Anglicans in Uganda Console Catholics over Archbishop's Death

He said that on the day before his death they were together in the way of the cross but he did not show any signs of sickness. He said that there was lunch after the way of the cross but he refused to eat saying that he was fasting.

The Vicar general of Kampala diocese Charles Kasibante said burial will take place on Thursday.

On Wednesday immediately after learning about the death of Archbishop Lwanga, Stephen Kaziimba wrote a condolence letter to Chancellor, Kampala Archdiocese Rev. Father Pius Male Ssentumbwe which read, "On behalf of the Church of Uganda, please accept our sincerest condolences to you and all Ugandan Roman Catholics who are grieving the sudden death of Archbishop Cyprian Lwanga.

"Just yesterday, we walked the Way of the Cross together, and it is a shock to all of us. His clear Gospel voice of advocacy for the poor and oppressed, his commitment to Christian unity, and justice for all will be dearly missed.

"Yet, we know that he has moved into the nearer presence of our Lord and is advancing from glory to glory. He fought the good fight; he finished the race; he kept the faith. Now he, who longed for our Lord's appearing, receives the crown of righteousness.

"We are praying for you, your people, and all Ugandans that we will know the comfort of the Holy Spirit at this time of great loss, and at the same time rejoice that Archbishop Cyprian's name was written in the Book of Life."

