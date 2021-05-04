Anglican Journalists' Association Formed in Uganda

A launching ceremony was held at St. Paul's Cathedral in Kampala where the Anglican Church in Uganda is headquartered. The ceremony commenced with a Church service marking World Journalist's Day.

The Association has over 300 registered Anglican journalists scattered across the country. It includes both male and female journalists from various media houses including print, broadcasting and television.

According to one of the officials in the association, Peter Mulondo, the decision to form the association was made by a number of Anglican journalists who were battered by police and army during the last presidential and general elections.

"Many journalists were harassed and beaten by security agencies during the recent elections. Among them were 20 Anglican journalists. Some were beaten so seriously that they were admitted to hospitals,'' said Mulonda.

"They came up with an idea of forming an association to raise funds to help their colleagues which among other things to help Anglican journalists who land in problems like being harassed and injured by security agencies."

He said that apart from fighting for their rights they are also want to use the association to promote the Anglican Church in the country.

"We have established offices in all the dioceses in the country. Those offices will help us to easily coordinate with the Churches and link up with fellow journalists," said Mulondo.

The chief guest at the launching ceremony, Deputy Speaker of parliament Gilbert Oulanya advised the Anglican journalists to always be professional while doing their duty. He said that at times some journalists land in problems because they act unprofessionally.

"Journalists play a big role in our society. I am happy that you have established an association. I urge you to always report the truth. You should always be fair in your reporting and ensure that what you report leads to the country's development,'' he said.

The Bishop of Namirembe, Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira represented Archbishop of Uganda, Stephen Kaziimba at the ceremony. He passed along the archbishop's message of support and blessing.

"We are here today to honor you for great work done with us in the Church of Uganda. The archbishop has not been able to be here due to other duties but he said he supports the idea of your starting the association and has promised to work with you. He said you are God's ambassadors. We thank you for your contribution,'' he said.

The chairperson of Church of the Uganda Journalists Association, Zambali Mukasa said, "We want to cooperate with the Church of Uganda as we do our duties.'' He promised that they will always uphold the good image of the Church of Uganda.

END