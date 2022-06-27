Anglican International Development reaches out to South Sudan Facing Flood and Famine

History of AID: Origins and Doctrinal Position of AID

AID was formed in October 2008 following a meeting of Primates of the Global Anglican

Future Conference (GAFCON) in Jerusalem (June 2008), a year which also saw a meeting of

the Primates of the Council of Anglican Churches in Africa, and the Lambeth Conference of

Bishops.

At the Jerusalem Conference the Archbishop of South Sudan, Daniel Deng, held a press

conference where he announced that due to the position of TEC on homosexual practice,

his province would no longer take any financial support from TEC.

Canon Vinay Samuel, a founder of GAFCON therefore suggested to the conference

chairman, Archbishop of Nigeria, Peter Akinola that GAFCON should do something for Sudan

Archbishop Akinola, on behalf of fellow African Primates, put it like this:

"We are distressed by the unilateral actions of those provinces that are clearly determined

to redefine what our common faith was once.

We will not, on the altar of money, mortgage our conscience, mortgage our faith, mortgage

our salvation.

We are insisting and we will continue to insist that this faith of the church must continue to

be upheld come rain, come fire. That is our position."

He particularly asked for support to be provided to the ECS (Episcopal Church of the Sudan)

and the dioceses in South Sudan that were desperately in need after the divisive civil war

that ended in 2005.

Meanwhile independently, after the GAFCON Jerusalem Conference in June 2008, the

National Reform Conference was held on the 14-15 October 2008. At that, the Rev David

Holloway (a Trustee of Reform) suggested to Canon Chris Sugden they together host an

informal lunch for church leaders of larger Evangelical Churches. This was to suggest that

these wealthier churches should organize for the financial support of those poorer

Provinces and Dioceses in the Anglican Communion who were losing out to TEC money

because of their faithfulness to Scripture.

Ten days later, on the morning of 24 October 2008, Chris Sugden phoned David Holloway to

inform him of Archbishop Akinola's request that something should be done for Sudan. Chris

remembered that David had spent time in Sudan earlier in life as a teacher with CMS.

Providentially, David was in conversation at Jesmond Parish Church with two senior

colleagues, the Rt Rev Jonathan Pryke and Mrs Joan Parker (chair of the JPC World Mission

Committee). On learning of the request, they decided time should not be wasted. So there

and then the name "AID" (Anglican International Development) was decided upon;

Jonathan Pryke designed the "logo" by lunch time; and after David reported all this to Chris

Sugden, by tea-time on 24 October Chris had ensured that a new company was

incorporated and registered at Company's House as "Anglican International Development

Ltd" (its Memorandum and Articles as a Charity, of course, were subsequently registered

with the Charity Commission).

God was also moving in other people. Moses Deng was head of the Church Relations

Department of World Vision in South Sudan. Moses was very keen to do a strategy session

as part of a joint effort and wrote to Vinay Samuel about this. Moses arranged for the first

meeting in Juba South Sudan described below.

With AID now in existence, the Archbishops of Nigeria and Uganda commissioned a team to

visit the Province of the Sudan in 24-26 November 2008 on behalf of the GAFCON Primates'

Council. This comprised Canon Vinay Samuel and Canon Chris Sugden of the International

Fellowship of Evangelical Mission Theologians (INFEMIT) who asked David Holloway, having

spent time with CMS in Sudan, to join them. They were to visit Archbishop Deng to help him

with a Church Leaders Forum regarding the Gospel and community needs.

AID's first practical project was for Christmas 2008 to support the Decade of Evangelism in

the Episcopal Church of the Sudan (ECS) through the provision of bicycles for pastors in the

Diocese of Rumbek; and a number of English Anglican churches were asked to help.

Another plan emerging from the November conference in Juba was to arrange for the Five

Talents Fund, which had been started following the 1998 Lambeth Conference, sponsored

by Archbishop George Carey and headquartered in Oxford where Vinay and Chris worked, to

support a Micro-Finance Project in Juba. This would be run by The Bridge Foundation based

in Bangalore India and led by Collin Timms.

AID was set up in March 2009 when Vinay Samuel, Colin Timms (The Bridge Foundation), David Holloway

and Chris Sugden went for a Sudan Bishops Senior Leaders Workshop on development and business.

This resulted in our first programme of microfinance, namely Manna Microfinance (MMF), for the capital diocese of

Juba. Significant funds for developing MMF were provided by Uttam Sucrotech, an Indian

sugar company with whom Vinay Samuel had a consultancy.

Thereafter, Lord Curry became involved bringing his agricultural experience to AID

and Dr Vinod Shah of the Indian International Christian Medical and Dental Association,

together with Vinay Samuel, began AID's healthcare training for clinical officers, midwives and nurses

David Holloway then drew in Lord Curry with his experience of Agricultural Development,

and the Reform network in the UK as a support base.

Dr Vinod Shah was the recently appointed Director of the Indian International Christian

Medical and Dental Association (ICMDA) and keen to assist. Vinay invited him to join the

team in Juba. He began the AID project to train Clinical Assistants, midwives and registered

nurses.

From inception AID was, and still is today, unashamedly evangelical and promotes and

supports faithful teaching of the Bible.

AID's vision is of holistic development, addressing spiritual and material needs. So it places a

high priority on strengthening churches through theological training as well as through

practical help. So AID is a development agency that works in and through local churches in

the Anglican Communion to reach those most in need.

