ANGLICAN DIOCESE OF THE WEST RETURNING
PRESS RELEASE
Oct 29, 2022
The Anglican Diocese of the West recently voted to rejoin the Anglican Church in North America. Bishop Orji and Bishop Seely have been received as bishops in good standing.
Archbishop Beach commented, "Over the last few years, Bishop Felix Orji and I have maintained a personal friendship. In the midst of a complicated situation, he has demonstrated integrity and sacrificial leadership, and I am happy to have received him. The Anglican Diocese of the West is made up of diverse, missional churches, and I believe we will be stronger together; better able to reach North America with the transforming love of Jesus Christ."
The Anglican Church in North America remains committed to walking together with our brothers and sisters in the Church of Nigeria. Please continue to pray, and do what you can at the local level to foster a united Anglicanism capable of sharing Christ's healing with a broken world.