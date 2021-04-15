Jesus Christ is Risen, Alleluia!

Yesterday, Mother Miriam, and Mother Superior of the Sisters of St. Mary, Eastern Province, announced that they have requested to be placed under the episcopal oversight of Bishop Julian Dobbs and have made the decision to register with the Anglican Diocese of the Living Word. Bishop Julian has joyfully accepted their request and asked you to welcome the Sisters in our mist.

Over the past year, since the COVID-19 pandemic, Bishop Julian has repeatedly held up the Martyrs of Memphis to the clergy of this diocese as an example of the continuance in faithful Gospel ministry in response to a public health crisis. The Sisters of St. Mary are the successors of this incredible demonstration of selfless dedication to the Kingdom of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. We are providentially blessed by their presence in our diocese.

Please join Bishop Julian Dobbs in praying for mother Miriam and all the Sisters of this Religious Order: "Oh Lord Jesus Christ, you became poor for our sake that we might be made rich through your poverty: Guide and sanctify, we pray, those whom you call to follow you in poverty, chastity, and obedience; that by their prayer and service they may enrich your Church, and by their life and worship may glorify your Name; for you live and reign with the Father and the Holy Ghost, one God, now and forever. Amen."

The Anglican Diocese of the Living Word

April 15, 2021