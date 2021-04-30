Anglican Diocese of the Living Word to Form New Archdeaconry in Northeast New York

Current efforts are placing a strong emphasis on church planting and ministries in the Capital Region and surrounding areas of New York.

To coordinate these efforts, The Very Reverend David J. Collum has been appointed Archdeacon. David has been a member of the Anglican Diocese of the Living Word since 2016 and serves as President of The Pocket Testament League (www.ptl.org).

The goal of all such efforts is to lift high the Name of Jesus, proclaiming the Gospel, so that men and women may be drawn to saving relationship with Almighty God.

Bishop Julian will visit the Albany Region on May 2 to celebrate the launch of the Archdeaconry of Northeastern New York. He will officiate services of Holy Communion with the Church of the Resurrection at 9:00 AM and St. Thomas Anglican Church at 12:00 PM. In order to observe social distancing measures, both services will be conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn, 30 Clifton Country Road, Clifton Park, NY, 12065.

O God, by your grace you have called us in this Anglican Diocese of the Living Word to be a good and godly fellowship of faith. Bless our bishops, and other clergy, and all our people. Grant that your Word may be truly preached and truly heard, your Sacraments faithfully administered and faithfully received. By your Spirit, fashion our lives according to the example of your Son, and grant that we may show the power of your love to all among whom we live; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

For more information visit us on the web at WWW.ADLW.ORG or email the diocesan Director of Communications, the Rev. Marc Steele, Anglican Diocese of the Living Word.org