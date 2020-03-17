Anglican Church under pressure to recognize Gay Priests -- Primate Okoh

"People are lobbying us to abandon our faith and theology, to embrace their false teaching. Unfortunately, some of our priests are already bowing to the pressure.

"If your priest is practicing evil or keeping an evil alliance, and you know, raise your hand, be a whistle-blower so they won't undermine our church. If they do, it will be difficult to rescue.

"If we all become homosexuals; who will give birth to who? If it's now man to man, there won't be any Inyienu maternity. God who created this world did it the excellent way, let no man tamper with it," he concluded.

Also, the Bishop of Gombe, Archbishop Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, has been elected the next Primate of the Anglican Church in Nigeria.

The Primate-elect is currently Archbishop of the internal province of Jos.

He was installed towards the last week of March 2020, to succeed Archbishop Nicholas Okoh.

He will become the fifth Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).