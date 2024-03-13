ANGLICAN CHURCH IN UGANDA RECLAIMS 34 CHURCHES

But last week, The Church of Uganda, Diocese of Kumi started an operation to reclaim the churches previously taken over by the Reformed Anglican Church its members and Bishop Oode.

According to The Independent magazine, an operation started March 8, was led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Dr. Samuel Stephen Kazimba Mugalu and the Bishop of Kumi Diocese, Rt. Rev. Michael Okwi Esakhan in the company of security heads and local government leaders in Kumi and Ngora districts.

Archbishop Kaziimba arrived in Kumi Diocese for a four-day official pastoral visit on Friday reclaimed three churches and commissioned St. Stephen CoU Oladot in Mukungoro Archdeaconry. The other reclaimed churches are; St. Peter's Kanyum CoU, Aterai CoU and Onyakelo CoU in Kumi district.

During the operation, priests and lay readers belonging to the Reformed Anglican Church were evicted from their church houses by angry Christians and the security team moving with the archbishop.

The CoU Communications Officer, Adams Sadiiki says that the operations will continue until all the 34 churches hijacked by Bishop Okunya and his team are recovered.

"The Rev. Okunya and his team are at liberty to buy land, construct churches and worship in any place they choose but not interfere with the establishment of the Church of Uganda Diocese of Kumi. It's not just sinful but also criminal," said Sadiiki in a phone interview on Saturday.

During the operation, Archbishop Kaziimba condemned the level of indiscipline by Okunya and team for grabbing church land, churches and schools and called on them to repent.

Okunya, formally a priest working with the Kumi Diocese, broke away from the church after losing the leadership as Bishop of Kumi Diocese in 2020. The Rev. Okunya then, a diocesan education coordinator was elected Bishop of Kumi Diocese to replace the founding Bishop Thomas Edison Irigei (now deceased) but his election was cancelled over alleged dishonest conduct.

Okunya's attempt to reclaim the seat in court failed when the ruling was delivered in favor of the church. Since then, Okunya joined the Reformed Anglican Church where he was installed bishop of the West Nile Diocese. His flock considered the majority Christians of Kumi Diocese confiscated churches and property under CoU and called it their own, on account that the property was acquired by themselves or donated by their great parents.

Although the CoU later elected and installed Bishop Esakhan to Kumi Diocese, there have been accusations and counter accusations between the Christians of CoU and the Reformed Anglican Church. Some of the incidents including violent scenes were reported to the Police and others handled in court.

