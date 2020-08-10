Anglican Church destroyed in Uganda

Located in Ndeeba village in the outskirts of Uganda's capital Kampala, it is on a prime price of land on which many developers want to construct commercial buildings. Late last night a group of people with an excavator destroyed the Church.

The Police said they are investigating circumstances under which St. Peter's Church of Uganda in Ndeeba, was demolished and have arrested several senior police officers for neglect of duty and aiding the destruction of the Church.

An excavator that was used to destroy the Church has been impounded by police.

Kampala Metropolitan Area spokesman, Patrick Oyango regretted the destruction of the Anglican Church, yet the police station is not far from the church.

He condemned police for failing to provide security to the church but promised that police will arrest all those involved.

'''It is unfortunate that the house of God has been destroyed. Some policemen have been arrested. They are going to be charged with neglect of duty," Onyango said.

He said that apart from the arrest of three senior police officers, eight other suspects have also been arrested.

According to one of the Christians who pray in that Church, the Church has been demolished after a longstanding land wrangle between the church leadership and a businessman called Dodovico Mwanje.

The Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, where the Church is located, Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira said, ''During COVID 19 lockdown no one is supposed to move at night. Since the Church has been destroyed at night those who did it must be with the power of the gun. Over time we will know them.

An 87-year-old Anglican lady, Esther Kulabako, who was there when the Church was being constructed, said she is shocked that some people are coming up claiming ownership of the Church land yet as far as she knows Christians bought that land before the construction of the Church.

Uganda police spokesman, Fred Enanga apologized to the Anglicans on behalf of police said they are hunting for Dodovico Mwanje who is reportedly on the run.

Archbishop's Statement on the Demolition of St. Peter's Church, Ndeeba

The Most Rev Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba, Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, has released the following statement concerning the sinister demolition of St. Peter's Church, Ndeeba:

"On behalf of the House of Bishops and all Christians of the Church of Uganda, we express our sincere condolences to the Bishop and people of Namirembe Diocese, and especially those of St. Peter's Church, Ndeeba, on last night's destruction of their treasured building and House of Worship. We are grateful that our grandmother, who donated the land for the church, is not alive to see the destruction that has been done to the sacred place she gave as a gift to God.

"This barbaric act of destruction is evil. If an action can't be done in broad daylight, then there is something deeply wrong; we have lost respect for God. This destruction of the House of God took place in the darkness of night during a curfew; and, the security forces, who are supposed to uphold the law and guard against destroyers, were allegedly complicit in the destruction of a House of God. Squatters have rights after being on land for 12 years, and yet St. Peter's Church has been on that land for 40 years. We call for a serious and impartial inquiry into this matter.

"During lockdown, the Gospel of Jesus Christ has not been locked down. Likewise, the destruction of St. Peter's Church, Ndeeba, will not deter the Church from preaching the Gospel. Jesus promised us that the "gates of hell will not prevail against the Church of Jesus Christ." (Matthew 16.18)

"We stand in solidarity with the Bishop, Namirembe Diocese, and especially the Christians of St. Peter's Church. Especially during this time of a global pandemic, the church is needed now more than ever. We assure you of our prayers for a peaceful and just resolution to this tragic situation."

