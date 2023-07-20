- Home
- Lambeth 2022
- News
- Special Reports
- Lambeth Conference 2022
- Primates 2016
- TEC GC 2015
- USA
- UK
- GLOBAL SOUTH
- About
- Support
- Contact
- Archives
ANGLICAN CHURCH OF ANGOLA GETS FIRST FEMALE BISHOP
By Godfrey Olukya
VOL African correspondent
www.virtueonline.org
July 20, 2023
For the first time ever, the Anglican Church of Angola and Mozambique has elected a female Bishop.
Bishop-elect Reverend Filomena Tete Estevão will be the first woman bishop for the Anglican Church of Mozambique and Angola. The Anglican Church of Angola and Mozambique has joined other Anglican provinces like Kenya which have female bishops.
The Anglican Church of Angola on July 8 elected the Diocese of Bom Pasteur Vicar General Rev. Filomena Tete Estevão to become the next Bishop of the diocese. She will succeed the Rt. Rev. Andre Soares who retired in December 2022.
The Diocese of Bom Pasteur was formed in 2021. It came into existence when Bishop Soares divided the diocese of Angola into five dioceses, Bishop-elect Tete will oversee the Anglican Church in the northern half of the Angolan capital city of Luanda, which includes the provinces of Bengo, Cabinda, Kwanza Norte and Malange. The diocesan office is located on Avenida, Lenin in Luanda.
END