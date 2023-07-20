ANGLICAN CHURCH OF ANGOLA GETS FIRST FEMALE BISHOP

By Godfrey Olukya

VOL African correspondent

www.virtueonline.org

July 20, 2023

For the first time ever, the Anglican Church of Angola and Mozambique has elected a female Bishop.

Bishop-elect Reverend Filomena Tete Estevão will be the first woman bishop for the Anglican Church of Mozambique and Angola. The Anglican Church of Angola and Mozambique has joined other Anglican provinces like Kenya which have female bishops.