Anglican Archbishop in Uganda blocked to enter some Churches by rebellious Anglican Church group

According to Archbishop Kaziimba, highly placed security personnel and some politicians are giving protection to the criminals who have showcased impunity and brought insecurity within the Diocese.

"These criminals are causing total confusion. They are beating innocent Christians and confiscating Churches, our land and Schools. Unfortunately, they are given maximum protection. The Church of Uganda is an advocate of peace. These actions are a sign of provocation and lawlessness." Archbishop Kaziimba said.

Addressing the Diocese of Kumi key stakeholders including Clergy, Lay readers, heads of institutions and government leaders at the Bishop's residence in Kumi town , Archbishop Kaziimba condemned the level of criminality in the Diocese.

"I was blocked from entering St James Church in Atutur by these criminals even after security had briefed me that the place was peaceful. The Bishop, myself and our team were very vulnerable. But because we love peace, we retreated. This confusion must stop." Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He added, "It is very unfortunate that the land was donated by the family of the Late Besweri Opiyo of Atutur, mobilized money and built the Church and then someone comes and chases them away from the Church and even rebrands it. Very unfortunate."

Speaking in a media interview, the Bishop of Kumi Diocese, Rt Rev Micheal Okwi Esakhan said that 46 churches have been confiscated by the Reformed Anglican Church led by Charles Oode Okunya whose election as the Second Bishop of Kumi Diocese was nullified by the House of Bishops on moral grounds.

"The only problem I have with my brother Okunya is using hooligans who are under the influence of alcohol and other drugs to beat our Christians and confiscate our Churches. I have no problem with him buying land and building his Churches but not confiscating those belonging to the Church of Uganda." Bishop Esakhan said.

He added, "I have been advocating for peace and development but some people in the government and security are frustrating me. Christians have been asking me to allow them revenge but I keep refusing. I am glad that the archbishop witnessed it himself. There is looming insecurity if the relevant authorities don't intervene."

During the archbishop's official pastoral visit that began on Friday and ended on Sunday, Churches including St Andrew's Kachumbala, St Stephen's Oladit, St Andrew's Olupe, St Peter's Mukura, St Peter's Kolir, among others were commissioned and consecrated while an attempt was made to reclaim four Churches confiscated by criminal groups in the area.

The archbishop also commissioned some projects including a dormitory at Joy Kim Primary School, a Perimeter wall at Ngora SS, a Chapel at Kiyala High School, a dormitory at Amusi SS, launched an Enterprise Resource Planning (EPR) management system for Kumi Hospital to enable the Hospital to make informed decisions based on data and also launched the Diocesan Strategic plan and constitution.

