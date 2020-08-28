ANC's "corrupt big-wigs" must return "stolen treasures" -- Archbishop Makgoba

Mr President, this is not only stealing. It is annihilating the very lives of the poorest, it is almost genocidal in effect. Corrupt big-wigs who have joined your party, not to serve the common good but to enrich themselves, act with impunity -- their attitudes are debilitating, life-drenching. "Ha bana letswalo, Mr President, ba feteletse." They are, like the scribes and Pharisees Jesus called out in Matthew's Gospel, hypocrites.

At this time in the history of our country, we must draw a line in the sand and say anew: Thus says the Lord, on whom our hope is founded, the hypocrites and the thieves must return the stolen treasures of the poor, and they must be dispatched to jail, where they must wear orange jumpsuits.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba is the primate of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa

VOL FOOTNOTE: Thabo Makgoba heads the most liberal Anglican Province on the African continent. He has sought in vain to unify the impossible, wanting GAFCON bishops to attend Lambeth 2020 (now 2022) arguing that boycotts don't help the cause of unity. That is not going to happen. Makgoba has been in the pay of the American Episcopal Church for decades, along with money from Trinity Wall Street. While they have argued that money comes with no strings attached, the CAPA bishops know better. Makgoba will not now nor ever bite the hand that feeds him. Money always has strings attached. Always. Furthermore, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry says he is willing to use money to force African nations to accept homosexuality.