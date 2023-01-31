Additional Individual Arrested in Episcopal Corruption Case in Haiti

By Anglican Watch

January 31, 2023

Another suspect has been arrested in the long-running arms smuggling and corruption scandal involving the Episcopal Diocese of Haiti.

According to the Haitian Times, police arrested Rubens Vilmont in the Delmas 75 neighborhood on January 21 for his alleged role in smuggling arms into Haiti via shipments from the Episcopal church. He also was charged with tax evasion, illicit enrichment, money laundering and criminal association, according to the Haitian National Police (PNH).