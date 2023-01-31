- Home
Additional Individual Arrested in Episcopal Corruption Case in Haiti
By Anglican Watch
January 31, 2023
Another suspect has been arrested in the long-running arms smuggling and corruption scandal involving the Episcopal Diocese of Haiti.
According to the Haitian Times, police arrested Rubens Vilmont in the Delmas 75 neighborhood on January 21 for his alleged role in smuggling arms into Haiti via shipments from the Episcopal church. He also was charged with tax evasion, illicit enrichment, money laundering and criminal association, according to the Haitian National Police (PNH).
Vilmont's arrest marks the fifth in connection with the scandal, which erupted on July 14, 2022, after customs officials seized counterfeit currency and weapons at the border. The items were contained in Episcopal relief shipments, which previously had been exempt from customs inspection.
https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-38675-haiti-arms-trafficking-5th-arrest-in-the-file-of-the-episcopal-church-of-haiti.html