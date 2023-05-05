ACNA House of Bishops Requests Church of Nigeria Transfer and Release all Congregations, Parishes, Dioceses, Clergy, Bishops, and Structures to the ACNA

All the Very Best to you in Christ Jesus.

Yours,

The Rt. Rev. Alan J. Hawkins

Provincial Secretary/Chief Operating Officer

The Anglican Church in North America

Resolution on Connam and the Church of Nigeria>/b>

WHEREAS the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA) has enjoyed a rich and rewarding

history with the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), and

WHEREAS the Church of Nigeria was instrumental in helping to give birth to the ACNA, and

WHEREAS both our churches share faith rooted in a deep commitment to be faithful to the

Holy Scriptures as the authoritative Word of God written, and

WHEREAS both our churches share a commitment to advance both the Kingdom of God

and the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and

WHEREAS both our churches have shared a common history and commitment to the

Jerusalem Declaration and the mission, purpose, and fellowship of Gafcon since its

founding, and

WHEREAS shared Kingdom values and partnerships such as those established between us

are the best way to advance the Gospel and the mission Christ gives to His Body to advance

the Kingdom of God and care for His people,

BE IT THEREFOR RESOLVED that the College of Bishops of the ACNA does hereby declare

our commitment to partner and collaborate with the Church of Nigeria affirming the

importance and integrity of its Provincial boundaries and authority within Nigeria, and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the College of Bishops of the ACNA requests that the House

of Bishops of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) also confirms a commitment to

partner and collaborate with the ACNA, affirming the importance and integrity of its

Provincial boundaries and authority within North America, and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the College of Bishops of the ACNA hereby requests that the

CON transfer and release all the congregations, parishes, Dioceses, clergy, Bishops, and

structures that the CON has in North America through normal Canonical process into the

Canonical jurisdiction of the ACNA to enjoy all the rights, privileges, and responsibilities of

life within the Provincial structures of the ACNA, specifically including such structures as the

Mothers Union and the Knights of the CON, so that our life as Anglicans can be mutually

celebrated in ways that conform to Anglican norms and Provincial structures, and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the College of Bishops of the ACNA re-affirms our

constitutional commitment to allow all Dioceses and congregations to use any liturgy of the

Originating jurisdictions of the ACNA, including those of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican

Communion) and to welcome use of such liturgies in the heart languages of those from

those Provinces who have immigrated to North America from our founding partner

Provinces, and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Primate and College of Bishops of the ACNA invite the

Primate of the CON to nominate a number of Bishops (the number to be mutually agreed to

by the Primate of the ACNA and the Primate of the CON) to be offered as mission partners

who can, on approval, be licensed by the Primate of the ACNA and relevant Diocesan Bishop

in the ACNA to aid in partnership and pastoral care wherever a Diocesan Bishop of the

ACNA requests their involvement, and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this resolution comes with the warm fraternal greetings,

prayers, and best wishes of the members of the College of Bishops of the ACNA intending

to maintain the highest possible bonds of fellowship and mission effectiveness.

