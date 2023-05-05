- Home
ACNA House of Bishops Requests Church of Nigeria Transfer and Release all Congregations,
Parishes, Dioceses, Clergy, Bishops, and Structures to the ACNA
May 5th 2023
TO: The Most Rev'd Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba
Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)
St. Matthias House, Plot 942
Ibrahim Waziri Crescent CAD Zone B01,
Gudu District, Abuja, FCT.
Your Grace,
Greetings from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ to you and to your family and the
Anglican Church of Nigeria. On behalf of His Grace, The Most Rev. Dr. Foley Beach, I am
sending the following resolution from the Anglican Church North America College of Bishops.
Please receive this resolution with the warm fraternal greetings, prayers, and best wishes of the
members of the College of Bishops of the ACNA as we intend to maintain the highest possible
bonds of fellowship and mission effectiveness with the Church of Nigeria.
All the Very Best to you in Christ Jesus.
Yours,
The Rt. Rev. Alan J. Hawkins
Provincial Secretary/Chief Operating Officer
The Anglican Church in North America
***
Resolution on Connam and the Church of Nigeria>/b>
WHEREAS the Anglican Church in North America (ACNA) has enjoyed a rich and rewarding
history with the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), and
WHEREAS the Church of Nigeria was instrumental in helping to give birth to the ACNA, and
WHEREAS both our churches share faith rooted in a deep commitment to be faithful to the
Holy Scriptures as the authoritative Word of God written, and
WHEREAS both our churches share a commitment to advance both the Kingdom of God
and the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and
WHEREAS both our churches have shared a common history and commitment to the
Jerusalem Declaration and the mission, purpose, and fellowship of Gafcon since its
founding, and
WHEREAS shared Kingdom values and partnerships such as those established between us
are the best way to advance the Gospel and the mission Christ gives to His Body to advance
the Kingdom of God and care for His people,
BE IT THEREFOR RESOLVED that the College of Bishops of the ACNA does hereby declare
our commitment to partner and collaborate with the Church of Nigeria affirming the
importance and integrity of its Provincial boundaries and authority within Nigeria, and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the College of Bishops of the ACNA requests that the House
of Bishops of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) also confirms a commitment to
partner and collaborate with the ACNA, affirming the importance and integrity of its
Provincial boundaries and authority within North America, and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the College of Bishops of the ACNA hereby requests that the
CON transfer and release all the congregations, parishes, Dioceses, clergy, Bishops, and
structures that the CON has in North America through normal Canonical process into the
Canonical jurisdiction of the ACNA to enjoy all the rights, privileges, and responsibilities of
life within the Provincial structures of the ACNA, specifically including such structures as the
Mothers Union and the Knights of the CON, so that our life as Anglicans can be mutually
celebrated in ways that conform to Anglican norms and Provincial structures, and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the College of Bishops of the ACNA re-affirms our
constitutional commitment to allow all Dioceses and congregations to use any liturgy of the
~ Reaching North America with the Transforming Love of Jesus Christ ~
Originating jurisdictions of the ACNA, including those of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican
Communion) and to welcome use of such liturgies in the heart languages of those from
those Provinces who have immigrated to North America from our founding partner
Provinces, and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Primate and College of Bishops of the ACNA invite the
Primate of the CON to nominate a number of Bishops (the number to be mutually agreed to
by the Primate of the ACNA and the Primate of the CON) to be offered as mission partners
who can, on approval, be licensed by the Primate of the ACNA and relevant Diocesan Bishop
in the ACNA to aid in partnership and pastoral care wherever a Diocesan Bishop of the
ACNA requests their involvement, and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this resolution comes with the warm fraternal greetings,
prayers, and best wishes of the members of the College of Bishops of the ACNA intending
to maintain the highest possible bonds of fellowship and mission effectiveness.
END