ACNA Diocese adds new archdeacon appointed for the Archdeaconry of the MidAtlantic

Henry completed an MA in Theology at Westminster Seminary and in 1994, Henry completed the Doctor of Philosophy degree, specializing in New Testament Studies, at Trinity University in Chicago. Upon graduation Henry and Shirley were called to serve in educational ministries in Singapore. They connected with Anglicanism there through St. George's Church and The Anglican Province of Southeast Asia.

In September 2004, Henry and Shirley accepted a call to serve at Tyndale Theological Seminary in the Netherlands. Henry served as Executive Vice President, as well as Professor of New Testament. In 2010 Henry and Shirley joined the team of Anglican School of Ministry in Little Rock, Arkansas.

In 2013 Henry was elected to serve as Dean & Senior Pastor of Holy Cross Anglican Church in Loganville, Georgia. This was the cathedral church for Archbishop Foley Beach. Dr. Baldwin retired from fulltime ministry in 2019.

Henry has two grown children: Evelyn and Edward. Shirley went to be with the Lord in 2019. He currently resides in New York to be near his children.

The ADLW recently added two bishops to its growing diocese. Bishop William Love, former Episcopal Bishop of Albany, now Assisting Bishop of ADLW and more recently added Bishop Daniel Herzog. He joined the diocese as a retired bishop in 2021. The Rt. Rev. David Bena serves as Suffragan Bishop of the Anglican Diocese Living Word and he assists Bishop Julian Dobbs with his episcopal tasks.

The ADLW will hold its 2021 MISSIONS CONFERENCE & SYNOD June 10-12, 2021 at Immanuel Leidy's Church, 273 W. Cherry Lane, Souderton, PA 18964. Information about the synod can be found here: https://www.adlw.org/2021-missions-conference-synod

The Manassas, Virginia-headquartered Diocese of the Living Word (formerly the Diocese of CANA East) is a grouping of 39 congregations and 96 clergy primarily but not exclusively located in the Eastern United States. It has a handful of congregations in central New York, as well as the only ACNA congregation located within the geographic bounds of the Albany diocese.

