ACNA ARCHBISHOP SAYS AMERICA HAS REMOVED ETHICAL, MORAL AND SPIRITUAL FOUNDATIONS

We are pushing the limits of the patience of God for our national sins, says Foley Beach

By David W. Virtue, DD

www.virtueonline.org

July 20, 2020

America is seeing an unprecedented removal of ethical, moral and spiritual foundations which in the past has allowed the country to be blessed by God; to be civil; to be protected; and to be successful as a nation, says Anglican Archbishop Foley Beach.

"I come this day with a heavy heart for our nation; for our people; for our children; for our grandchildren; and people of faith."

"Since we have had a public covenant with God, do you thank that God will not take notice of our public divorce from Him through our actions and the turning of our backs on Him?" said Beach, citing Anglican pastor John Newton.

In the current crisis we are pushing God's patience, says Beach.