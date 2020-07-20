- Home
ACNA ARCHBISHOP SAYS AMERICA HAS REMOVED ETHICAL, MORAL AND SPIRITUAL FOUNDATIONS
We are pushing the limits of the patience of God for our national sins, says Foley Beach
By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
July 20, 2020
America is seeing an unprecedented removal of ethical, moral and spiritual foundations which in the past has allowed the country to be blessed by God; to be civil; to be protected; and to be successful as a nation, says Anglican Archbishop Foley Beach.
"I come this day with a heavy heart for our nation; for our people; for our children; for our grandchildren; and people of faith."
"Since we have had a public covenant with God, do you thank that God will not take notice of our public divorce from Him through our actions and the turning of our backs on Him?" said Beach, citing Anglican pastor John Newton.
In the current crisis we are pushing God's patience, says Beach.
The archbishop pointed to the prophet Jeremiah, when the nations of Israel and Judah were having their problems. "The people were neglecting God; abandoning God's commandments; and doing things God considered abominable -- in summary, Jeremiah's people had no Fear of God. Given this situation, God says, in Jeremiah 5:29, "'Shall I not punish them for these things?' declares the LORD, 'and shall I not avenge myself on a nation such as this?'".
Given these situations in Scripture as a comparative context, we cannot expect for things to continue to go well, he said.
"God's laws are meant for blessing and protecting us, and our actions now are mocking God. Paul instructs us, in Galatians 6:7, that God cannot be mocked: Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap."
"Nations come and go; civilizations come and go; and institutions come and go; but God and His Word abide forever. Therefore, we all should throw ourselves on the mercy of God because it is only by God's mercy that His hand will be stayed. Remember, justice is getting what we deserve, but mercy is not getting what we deserve."
For more go here: www.AWFTL.org/watch
END
