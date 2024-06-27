ABUSE IN THE ANGLICAN CHURCH IN NORTH AMERICA

When I have asked privately I was told that there was a lot of misinformation being reported and that I (and the church) will learn the truth soon.

This was two years ago - and over five years since the first of many victims reported the abuse. The initial investigation was extremely damning of the bishop and clergy of the diocese (Husch Blackwell), and now podcasts that were simply telling the stories of the abused women have been silenced by certain bishops in the ACNA (Wall of Silence - Chris Marchand).

Will the truth ever be told? Will the ACNA admit their mistakes and learn from them - and adopt a victim-centered approach for believing, reporting, and supporting those who are hurt for a lifetime by sexual abuse, rape and misconduct?

