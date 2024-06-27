- Home
ABUSE IN THE ANGLICAN CHURCH IN NORTH AMERICA
By Chuck Collins
www.virtueonline.org
June 27, 2024
The Anglican Church in North America was formed in 2009 and I was glad to have a place to go when I left the Episcopal Church for a church where the Bible and our Anglican heritage is taken seriously. I have no regrets! I supported Archbishop Beach and I am excited about our new Archbishop Steve Wood - they are faithful men who love Jesus and his church.
However, there is one big thing hanging over our church, the unresolved matter of sexual abuse of children and women in the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Midwest, and the subsequent coverup and dismal support for the victims of these horrible crimes.
When I have asked privately I was told that there was a lot of misinformation being reported and that I (and the church) will learn the truth soon.
This was two years ago - and over five years since the first of many victims reported the abuse. The initial investigation was extremely damning of the bishop and clergy of the diocese (Husch Blackwell), and now podcasts that were simply telling the stories of the abused women have been silenced by certain bishops in the ACNA (Wall of Silence - Chris Marchand).
Will the truth ever be told? Will the ACNA admit their mistakes and learn from them - and adopt a victim-centered approach for believing, reporting, and supporting those who are hurt for a lifetime by sexual abuse, rape and misconduct?
