AAF Petition to the Episcopal Church General Convention 2022

Resolved that this 2022 Convention reinstate all 700 or more deposed clergy for abandonment of Communion who upheld their ordination vows in this dispute, with full rights, benefits and privileges returned, including renewal of their licenses.

Explanation: These unprecedented, uncanonical actions have divided families and destroyed friendships on both sides of the debate, suffering, and undue hardship and pain among the Children of God, our Brothers and Sisters in Christ Jesus.

It is time to end this church dispute to right a wrong, it is not how Christians resolve disputes, it is time to forgive and forget, and to love one other, as we are all children of God, Brothers and Sisters in Christ Jesus.

American Anglican Fellowship inc. Trustees

Bradley Hutt, Co- Founder and Chair

David Bickel, Co-Founder

James Brown, Co- Founder

Nancy Virts

Robert England

Emily Volz