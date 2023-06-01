THE 2023 ARCHBISHOP'S ANNUAL SUMMER ESSAY CONTEST

[Priests/Deacons] You have chosen or been tasked to preach on the topic: "What does it mean to be a global Anglican today?" Choose a biblical text or texts and write the sermon.

[Lay Persons] You have been tasked by the clergy to present an adult forum on the topic: "How can we as a congregation participate in the wider movement of Global Anglicanism?" Introduce the topic "What is global Anglicanism?" and include practical steps for parish involvement.

WHO MAY ENTER

• The Clergy Category is open to priests and deacons within ACNA.

• The Lay Category is open to lay persons who are active members in an ACNA church.

PRIZES

For Priests/Deacons Entrants

1st Prize $2,500 2nd Prize $1,500 3rd Prize $1,000

For Lay Entrants

1st Prize $2,500 2nd Prize $1,500 3rd Prize $1,000

• All winners will receive a trophy and a letter of commendation from the archbishop.

• First Place essays will be published on the ACNA website and as free digital downloads at anglicanhousepublishers.org.

• The top 3 essays within each category will be published on the Anglican House website.

• Other winners may be selected for publication as well.

SPONSORSHIP

The Annual Contest is presented by Anglican House Publishers, a Ministry Partner of the Anglican Church in North America.

JUDGING THE CONTEST

The contest will be judged in the blind by a panel of outside members of the Anglican House Board of Directors, i.e., board members who are neither officers of the ministry nor active in management.

METHODOLOGY

Submissions will be assigned a numeric code to facilitate the blind judging process.

CRITERIA

Essays will be judged on these points:

• Insights

• Balance

• Clarity

DEADLINE

Midnight EDT, August 31, 2023. Winners will be announced no later than November 30, 2023.

SUBMISSIONS

Entries will be accepted starting June 1, 2023.

Essays must be submitted as a Word document not exceeding 2,500 words.

Click on ESSAY CONTEST at anglicanhousepublishers.org for the Contest Rules. You will receive a confirmation acknowledge of your submittal. This will be the only confirmation of your entry . Submissions arriving after the August 31, 2023 submission date will not be counted.

Anglican House Media Ministry is a 501(c)3 nonprofit Ministry Partner of the Anglican Church in North America. You may visit us at anglicanhousepublishers.org