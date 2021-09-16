jQuery Slider

You are here

Home » news » TEC Presiding Bishop Outraged that Lutherans Ordain Transgendered Bishop
TEC Presiding Bishop Outraged that Lutherans Ordain Transgendered Bishop

TEC Presiding Bishop Outraged that Lutherans Ordain Transgendered Bishop

A Satirical Essay

By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
September 16, 2021

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry expressed outrage yesterday on learning that the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America had ordained a transgender bishop before the Episcopal Church had done so.

"This violates our concordat," with the ELCA, said the indignant Episcopal leader.

"We are supposed to be leading the mainline churches in sexual deviancy, so for the ELCA to get ahead of us is unacceptable. It could affect ecumenical niceties for decades and could dissolve our relationship", he told reporters.

"They said a 'A New Thing is Happening' with this transgender consecration, but we started the 'new thing' with Gene Robinson back in 2003. They have stolen our language and behavior. I am outraged."

Curry said he was going to make sure that the next bishop of Springfield is a trannie, and, if possible, black, with the requisite sex change operation paid for by the church.

END

Subscribe
Get a bi-weekly summary of Anglican news from around the world.
comments powered by Disqus
Trinity School for Ministry
Go To Top

VirtueOnline is the Anglican Communion's largest Biblically Orthodox Online News Service, read by more than 4,000,000 readers in 170 countries each year.





© Virtueonline 2014 all rights reserved.
570 Twin Lakes Rd.,
P.O. Box 111
Shohola, PA 18458

info@virtueonline.org