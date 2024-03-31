The Symbolism of Foot Washing

by David G. Duggan ©

March 31, 2024

I'm not much into having my feet washed. Even though I've had it done once by a bishop and a few other times, it's not that I fear that I'll offend someone with my foot odor or the sight of a few deformities from age and ill-fitting shoes. I guess it's having bathed myself for the last 70 years, I just don't find how this act of submission relates to our submission to Christ as Lord.

Or maybe it's because one time, my just washed foot froze up and I could barely make it back to the pew. Fortunately I recovered in time to make it to the Easter service three days later. So I wasn't that put off by the recent Super Bowl ad campaign by the "He Gets Us" movement. Pastel vignettes of unlikely-paired persons: a homeless man with a cop in an alley, a woman in front of a bus cradling an infant with a suburban woman, a young woman outside an abortion clinic with an older woman paint a picture of subservience. The less fortunate in these pairings stands or sits above the cop or suburban woman who while kneeling washes the foot of the dispossessed. The INXS ballad "Never Tear Us Apart" plays over the spliced vignettes.