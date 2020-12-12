- Home
SOUTHWEST SELECTS CANON STEVEN TIGHE AS ACNA BISHOP-ELECT
ACNA News
Dec 12, 2020
The Anglican Diocese of the Southwest (ADSW) joyfully announces the selection of The Reverend Canon Steven Tighe as Bishop-elect. Fr. Steven was selected during ADSW's Special Called Electing Synod on Saturday, December 12, 2020 after a 10-month long discernment process of praying, profile-writing, interviewing, vetting, and meeting finalists through virtual walkabouts.
The Anglican Diocese of the Southwest is made up of 26 congregations in southern Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and throughout the country of Mexico.
Fr. Steven Tighe has been the ACNA Canon for Youth Ministry since 2016. He has decades of ministry experience with youth and for youth, mobilizing those who serve them throughout the United States and Mexico. Hailing from the Anglican Diocese of the Southwest, Fr. Steven has served in a variety of ministries over many years in El Paso, Texas. During his first address as Bishop-elect, he said, "I am grateful and honored and so looking forward to working together and figuring out what God has for us!"
ACNA Archbishop Foley Beach told VOL that it took nine ballots to elect Tighe because the rules required a two-thirds majority and not a simple 50% plus one.
