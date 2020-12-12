Southwest Selects Canon Steven Tighe as ACNA Bishop-Elect

Fr. Steven Tighe has been the ACNA Canon for Youth Ministry since 2016. He has decades of ministry experience with youth and for youth, mobilizing those who serve them throughout the United States and Mexico. Hailing from the Anglican Diocese of the Southwest, Fr. Steven has served in a variety of ministries over many years in El Paso, Texas. During his first address as Bishop-elect, he said, "I am grateful and honored and so looking forward to working together and figuring out what God has for us!"

ACNA Archbishop Foley Beach told VOL that it took nine ballots to elect Tighe because the rules required a two-thirds majority and not a simple 50% plus one.

