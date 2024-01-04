Religious Liberals Call for An End to War in Gaza; But Are They Right?

At least 21,500 Gazans have been killed, and almost 56,000 injured, while a staggering 1.9 million people -- more than 80% of the population -- have been displaced.

IT'S CALLED WAR. And in war people die. Innocent people die. People who are in the wrong place at the wrong time die. It has always been that way. There has never been a war in which innocent people have not died. Six million Jews can testify to that. During World War II, the Soviet Union lost around 27 million people, including 8.7 million military and 19 million civilian deaths.

In Gaza, a government chosen by its people to their own detriment, has ruined a strip of land that could have been another Qatar, and instead allowed Hamas to steadily fire rockets into Israel for nearly two decades without a peep from Gazans or the UN.

Now both Palestinians and Hamas have their backs to the wall as they face the justice machine of Israel because Hamas slaughtered 1,200 of their people in a brutal murderous campaign not seen since WWII.

"Most civilian infrastructure has been destroyed or damaged, and essential services such as healthcare, education, and protection systems have collapsed," said Pillay. "The humanitarian consequences are incalculable, and escalating with every day of violence that passes."

Yes, stuff happens. People are forced into hiding, into refugee camps, with thousands forced to flee anywhere they can. No part of the territory can be considered a safe refuge.

So why doesn't Hamas lay down its arms and surrender? Dozens of Hamas terrorists already have, from the videos we see. Why don't they ALL surrender. Why keep a senseless war going when all they must do is surrender the hostages and themselves.

Where is the outrage against Hamas from the WCC, America's protestant denominations and the Pope?

"I plead for an end to the military operations with their appalling harvest of innocent civilian victims," said the Pope. What, no mention of Hamas who are using Gazans as human shields. No call for the remnant Hamas to lay down their arms to end the violence or release the hostages.

The Church of England's House of bishops got closer to the truth when they said this:

• For Hamas to release all hostages unconditionally and unharmed. (But no mention that Hamas lay down its arms and surrender to save their own lives and their fellow Gazans.)

• For immediate humanitarian pauses that will enable the wounded and the most vulnerable to be evacuated under ICRC or UN supervision, holding out hope for a ceasefire in the longer term. But a ceasefire only allows Hamas to re-arm and kindle the flames of war.

Always the blame for the war is laid at Israel's feet; never Hamas who are viewed as the victims of genocide.

Always the argument is that Israel are the occupiers and killers, never mind that at least six nations surrounding Israel are at virtual war with the democratic nation; with daily rocket attacks from Hezbollah, Yemen, Syria, with Iran arming them all...in the name of God the merciful. The six entities call for the destruction of Israel include Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Al-Qaeda, and the Houthi Movement. Where is the outrage from the UN?

The curious thing is that none of the Arab street has joined any "call to arms" to assist Gaza/Hamas. Wonder why? Do they realize it's a losing cause?

Yet the call is always for Israel to cease and desist. By all accounts that is not going to happen. Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu has made it clear -- complete and total victory over Hamas is the only basis to end the war.

