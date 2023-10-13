In Prayer for the People of Israel

By Jeffrey Walton

JUICY ECUMENISM

October 13, 2023

Earlier this afternoon, IRD Outreach Director Sarah Stewart and I joined friends from the Philos Project in prayer before the White House for those who lost their lives during a Hamas assault in Israel earlier this week.

Philos Project organizes Christians who are committed to showing up, physically, in solidarity and friendship with the Jewish community when an act of antisemitism happens.

At today's vigil, organized by alumni of The Public Interest Fellowship in cooperation with the Philos Action League, participants brought white roses in homage to the Nazi resistance group, the White Rose, which started in Germany in the 1940s.