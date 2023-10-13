- Home
- Lambeth 2022
- News
- Special Reports
- Lambeth Conference 2022
- Primates 2016
- TEC GC 2015
- USA
- UK
- GLOBAL SOUTH
- About
- Support
- Contact
- Archives
In Prayer for the People of Israel
By Jeffrey Walton
JUICY ECUMENISM
October 13, 2023
Earlier this afternoon, IRD Outreach Director Sarah Stewart and I joined friends from the Philos Project in prayer before the White House for those who lost their lives during a Hamas assault in Israel earlier this week.
Philos Project organizes Christians who are committed to showing up, physically, in solidarity and friendship with the Jewish community when an act of antisemitism happens.
At today's vigil, organized by alumni of The Public Interest Fellowship in cooperation with the Philos Action League, participants brought white roses in homage to the Nazi resistance group, the White Rose, which started in Germany in the 1940s.
As we mourn the more than 1,300 killed and 3,300 injured on October 7, the largest loss of life within the Jewish community in a single day since the Holocaust, please join us in prayer for those innocent Israelis still held captive in Gaza and for families mourning the loss of loved ones.
Psalm 122:6-9 (ESV)
Pray for the peace of Jerusalem!
"May they be secure who love you!
Peace be within your walls
and security within your towers!"
For my brothers and companions' sake
I will say, "Peace be within you!"
For the sake of the house of the Lord our God,
I will seek your good.
Philos Leadership Institute Director Isaac Woodward, IRD Alumnus Kennedy Lee, IRD Outreach Director Sarah Stewart and IRD Anglican Director Jeff Walton stand before the White House in Washington, D.C. at the conclusion of a prayer vigil for the families of those who lost their lives on October 7 in Hamas' attack on Israel.
Participants brought White roses to signify solidarity and friendship with families who lost loved ones in Israel on October 7.