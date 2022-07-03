Nigerian Anglican Primate Ndukuba dedicates churches in US

The Primate's visit started with a welcome service at the Anglican Church of the Pentecost, Harrisburg, PA, USA, which culminated with dedication service of the following day, presided over by the Primate and was assisted by the Diocesan Bishop of ADOTT.

In attendance were the Dean of the Church of Nigeria, Most Rev Dr Ali Lamido, Registrar of the Church of Nigeria, Dr. Abraham Yisa (SAB), Suffragan Bishops of ADOTT, Rt. Rev Dr Augustine Unuigbe and Rt. Rev Martyn Anagbogu, clergy and laity of ADOTT and the Chancellor as Chancellor of the Church of Nigeria North American Mission (CONNAM) and other members of the legal team.

In his sermon, Ndukuba thanked God for the great work done in North American Mission and encouraged them to fulfil God's purpose in that part of the world. The Rector of the Church, Canon Sam Anyanwu and his wife, on behalf of the PCC, commended head of the church, his entourage and other church fathers in attendance.

The journey continued to Newark City for the dedication of the Anglican Church of the Resurrection, Newark, New Jersey, USA.

The Diocesan Bishop, Rt. Rev Dr. Olukayode Adebogun welcomed the Primate and Mama Nigeria with his entourage to the city. The service was also presided over by the Primate and was assisted by the Diocesan Bishop of ADOTT.

Those who graced the service included Dean of the Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Dr. Ali Lamido, Registrar, Dr Abraham Yisa (SAB), Suffragan Bishops of ADOTT, clergy and laity of ADOTT, the Chancellor and members of the legal team. Others included the former Bishop of ADOTT and his wife, Bishop Celestine Ironna, Suffragan Bishop of the Diocese of the West and clergy from different dioceses.

The Rector of the Church, Ven Chukwuma Izuehie and his wife gave thanks to God while appreciating the Primate and Mama Nigeria, Diocesan Bishop and other dignitaries in attendance.

Ndukuba used occasion to hold a CONNAM meeting with some delegates from Anglican Diocese of the Trinity, Anglican Diocese of the West and Anglican Chaplaincy of Joint Armed Forces.

(The Ven. Felix Oyinlola is the Director of Communications, ADOTT)