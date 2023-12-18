- Home
The Marriage of New Life
By David G. Duggan ©
Special to Virtueonline
www.virtueonline.org
December 18, 2023
One of the curious things about Scripture, both Old Testament and New, is the persistent metaphors comparing God's devotion to His people to the rites and responsibilities of marriage. Isaiah's bridegroom decked with a garland and bride adorned with jewels; Christ's virgins waiting for the bridegroom with oil lamps both filled and empty; St. Paul's describing the church as the "bride of Christ." They point to both celebration and commitment, beauty and duty, joy and judgment.
As a single man who tried marriage once and failed miserably, I have wondered how these metaphors, these divine examples apply to my life. Perhaps I have wed myself to the pursuit of truth, to justice in this life, to a wisdom that passes human understanding. Or maybe I've just grown complacent in my status unwilling to step out of a comfort zone which has come to suit me and I it.
One thing not mentioned in any of these marriage-metaphor scriptures, but perhaps overarching all is the new life created in a marriage and by God's commitment to His people and His church. Of course, new life can be created without marriage and appears each spring by celestial ordinance. But it's not the same.
Years ago, the bishop who confirmed me, a single man, was asked if he had seen the Risen Lord. Without batting an eye he said, "If you are talking about a man pierced in hands, feet and side, bruised in face and marked with a whip's stripes, no. But if you are referring to a man who has left a life of dependence on drugs or alcohol, and can stand on his feet and hold a job, if you are talking about a couple who have overcome infidelity or despair, or an old man wondering if his life had been a waste, yet finds the hope to greet each new day with rejoicing in what blessings he has, I have seen Him."
The new life of marriage and the church. One and inseparable. Now and forever.
David Duggan is an attorney based in Chicago. He is an occasional contributor to VOL