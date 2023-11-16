Living in Love and Faith: Statement by the Archbishop of Canterbury

Archbishops of Canterbury must always work for the maximum possible unity in the Church, however impossible that may seem and however deep our differences. For that reason, I abstained on yesterday's vote because my pastoral responsibility extends to everyone in the Church of England and global Anglican Communion.

As I said at the Lambeth Conference last year:

"For the large majority of the Anglican Communion the traditional understanding of marriage is something that is understood, accepted and without question, not only by Bishops but their entire Church, and the societies in which they live. For them, to question this teaching is unthinkable, and in many countries would make the church a victim of derision, contempt and even attack. For many churches to change traditional teaching challenges their very existence.

"For a minority, we can say almost the same. They have not arrived lightly at their ideas that traditional teaching needs to change. They are not careless about scripture. They do not reject Christ. But they have come to a different view on sexuality after long prayer, deep study and reflection on understandings of human nature. For them, to question this different teaching is unthinkable, and in many countries is making the church a victim of derision, contempt and even attack. For these churches not to change traditional teaching challenges their very existence.

"So let us not treat each other lightly or carelessly. We are deeply divided. That will not end soon. We are called by Christ himself both to truth and unity."

That continues to be my call to us all -- and it will be my prayer for the Church in the weeks and months to come.

VOL COMMENTS: This craven statement by Welby to paint himself as the great reconciler has not worked. Already GAFCON, GSFA and ANiE primates have come out condemning the actions of General Synod. Welby has dug himself a hole from which he cannot emerge without being theologically shot at. Everyone knows where he stands, only an ecclesiastical midget could mistake the signs. If he cannot uphold the biblical and theological witness that has stood the test of 3,000 years of Biblical history, then he should resign as both Dr. Lee Gatiss of Church Society and Jayne Ozanne, a lesbian, believe he should. -- David W. Virtue DD