JEWS, GENOCIDE AND THE FUTURE OF ISRAEL

No mention is ever made of the fact that hospitals are Hamas hotspots for terrorists using Gazans as shields while IDF forces do their best to uncover tunnels underneath the hospitals where the terrorists hide.

Gazans are made to look the victims of Israeli genocidal ambitions, when all Israel wants is an end to the war saving both Hamas and Palestinian lives!

But that is not in Hamas's best interests. Keeping the war going makes Israel look like the bad guys in world public opinion, with latent antisemitism erupting into full blown antisemitism. Toss in South Africa, the UN, and variously aggrieved Arab nations (including Iran) and you wonder why PM Bibi Netanyahu digs in his heels and says; "To our friends in the international community I say: Is your memory so short? So quickly did you forget October 7, the most terrible massacre committed against Jews since the Holocaust?"

"So quickly are you ready to deny Israel the right to defend itself against the monsters of Hamas? Did you lose your moral conscience so quickly?"

"Instead of putting pressure on Israel, which is fighting an just war, against an enemy that cannot be more cruel, direct your pressure against Hamas and its patron - Iran. They are the ones who pose a danger to the region and the entire world."

Apparently, Biden, Schumer, Pelosi and a host of liberal Democrats have hearing problems.

And what would stopping the war do right now? As I wrote once before, it's like the armies of the US and England standing on the threshold of Germany, about to defeat the Nazis and General Montgomery turns to Dwight D. Eisenhower and says, "I say ol chap, let's call it a day, open a bottle of champagne, say we won, and go home." If that had been the case, Hitler might still be running Germany.

Bibi will not be stopped nor should he. Hamas must surrender or face destruction. A two-state solution is never going to happen because Hamas and its primary handler Iran, don't want one. They want a one-state solution with Israel ceasing to exist and the state of Palestine being the sole occupant of the land.

That is not going to happen.

Quoth Bibi; "We, in any case, will face all the pressures, and with God's help, we will continue to fight together until complete victory."

To quote Winston Churchill: "We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender..."

AMEN TO THAT