JAPAN HELPS ANGLICAN CHURCH IN RWANDA CONSTRUCT SCHOOL

According to KT press, the contract was signed between Ambassador of Japan to Rwanda Masahiro Imai, and Emmanuel Ntazinda, a legal representative and Bishop of Anglican Church of Rwanda Kibungo Diocese on November 1.

Under GGP/Kusanone, Japan provides grants to national and international NGOs, educational institutions, health institutions and local authorities for their development projects at community level. This Project also responds to diverse development needs in the areas of education, health, water and sanitation and agricultural development in Rwanda.

"I am sure that all of us attending today's ceremony share the importance of contributing to education. This is why we are here today," Ambassador Imai said.

"It is one of our development targets to support education to encourage the quality of basic education in Rwanda. Under this scheme, it is our absolute pleasure to take part in the contribution to education in Rwanda."

Japan and Rwanda have been working together in a number of fields, including infrastructure, health, and education.

The Keza Learning Facility, which will develop young engineers and future innovators, was opened by the governments of Rwanda and Japan in 2019. It is the first children's centre to integrate science and innovation.

The centre, named Keza after the well-known dream child, was established by Ambassador Imai.

Over 150 children between the ages of 3 and 17 receive a comprehensive education at the centre, which includes a workstation for programming and robotics as well as a natural studies, arts, culture, and music school.

"We have got important support to improve quality education. More students will continue to have a conducive environment for learning. As the church, this has always been our focus, and serving God," Ntazinda said. "It is a motivation and taking good care of these facilities is guaranteed."

