GSFA Churches issue statement following Church of England's General Synod to bless Same Sex Unions

Disastrous decision creates same serious consequences of differentiation and division

November 16, 2023

SYNOD RESOLUTION (Nov 13th-16th, 2023)

We are saddened to know that the General Synod of the Church of England has passed a resolution to bless same sex unions despite almost 50% of the Synod opposing the bishops' proposal.

This disastrous decision creates the same serious consequences of differentiation and division as in other provinces and further fractures our beloved Anglican Communion.