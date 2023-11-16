- Home
GSFA Churches issue statement following Church of England's General Synod to bless Same Sex Unions
Disastrous decision creates same serious consequences of differentiation and division
November 16, 2023
SYNOD RESOLUTION (Nov 13th-16th, 2023)
We are saddened to know that the General Synod of the Church of England has passed a resolution to bless same sex unions despite almost 50% of the Synod opposing the bishops' proposal.
This disastrous decision creates the same serious consequences of differentiation and division as in other provinces and further fractures our beloved Anglican Communion.
On behalf of the Primates of the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA), I once again affirm the GSFA Ash Wednesday Statement which we made on Feb 20th this year (2023).
We wholeheartedly support the faithful bishops, clergy and laity within the Church of England and assure them of our continuing prayers and pastoral commitment as a global body.
"....... Be faithful unto death, and I will give you the crown of life." Revelation 2:10
The Most Rev Dr Justin Badi Arama
Archbishop and Primate of the
Episcopal Church of South Sudan, and GSFA Chair
You can watch General Synod on u-tube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=de9PobE7wnI