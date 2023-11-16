jQuery Slider

You are here

Home » news » GSFA Churches issue statement following Church of England's General Synod to bless Same Sex Unions
GSFA Churches issue statement following Church of England's General Synod to bless Same Sex Unions

GSFA Churches issue statement following Church of England's General Synod to bless Same Sex Unions
Disastrous decision creates same serious consequences of differentiation and division

November 16, 2023

SYNOD RESOLUTION (Nov 13th-16th, 2023)

We are saddened to know that the General Synod of the Church of England has passed a resolution to bless same sex unions despite almost 50% of the Synod opposing the bishops' proposal.

This disastrous decision creates the same serious consequences of differentiation and division as in other provinces and further fractures our beloved Anglican Communion.

On behalf of the Primates of the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA), I once again affirm the GSFA Ash Wednesday Statement which we made on Feb 20th this year (2023).

We wholeheartedly support the faithful bishops, clergy and laity within the Church of England and assure them of our continuing prayers and pastoral commitment as a global body.

"....... Be faithful unto death, and I will give you the crown of life." Revelation 2:10

The Most Rev Dr Justin Badi Arama
Archbishop and Primate of the
Episcopal Church of South Sudan, and GSFA Chair

You can watch General Synod on u-tube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=de9PobE7wnI

Subscribe
Get a bi-weekly summary of Anglican news from around the world.
comments powered by Disqus
Trinity School for Ministry
Go To Top

VirtueOnline is the Anglican Communion's largest Biblically Orthodox Online News Service, read by more than 4,000,000 readers in 170 countries each year.





© Virtueonline 2014 all rights reserved.
570 Twin Lakes Rd.,
P.O. Box 111
Shohola, PA 18458

info@virtueonline.org