Gaza hospitals are ‘facing catastrophe’, says Archbishop of Canterbury

Lambeth Palace Press Release

15/10/2023

The Archbishop has called for Israel’s evacuation order on Gaza’s hospitals to be reversed. His call comes as an Anglican-run hospital in Gaza was struck by Israeli rocket fire last night.

The Anglican-run Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza

Statement today by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Revd Justin Welby:

Hospitals and patients in Gaza are in grave danger. The seriously ill and injured patients at the Anglican-run Ahli Hospital - and other healthcare facilities in northern Gaza - cannot be safely evacuated. They are running low on medical supplies. They are facing catastrophe.

The Ahli Hospital was hit by Israeli rocket fire last night, with four staff injured in the blast. Other hospitals have also been hit.