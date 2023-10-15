- Home
- Lambeth 2022
- News
- Special Reports
- Lambeth Conference 2022
- Primates 2016
- TEC GC 2015
- USA
- UK
- GLOBAL SOUTH
- About
- Support
- Contact
- Archives
Gaza hospitals are ‘facing catastrophe’, says Archbishop of Canterbury
Lambeth Palace Press Release
15/10/2023
The Archbishop has called for Israel’s evacuation order on Gaza’s hospitals to be reversed. His call comes as an Anglican-run hospital in Gaza was struck by Israeli rocket fire last night.
The Anglican-run Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza
Statement today by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Revd Justin Welby:
Hospitals and patients in Gaza are in grave danger. The seriously ill and injured patients at the Anglican-run Ahli Hospital - and other healthcare facilities in northern Gaza - cannot be safely evacuated. They are running low on medical supplies. They are facing catastrophe.
The Ahli Hospital was hit by Israeli rocket fire last night, with four staff injured in the blast. Other hospitals have also been hit.
I appeal for the evacuation order on hospitals in northern Gaza to be reversed - and for health facilities, health workers, patients and civilians to be protected.
The evil and barbaric terror attacks on Israelis by Hamas were a blasphemous outrage. But the civilians of Gaza are not responsible for the crimes of Hamas.
Please continue to pray for all innocent people, Israeli and Palestinian, who are caught up in the terrible violence in the Holy Land.