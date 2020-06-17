Episcopal Health Foundation Gives Grant to Planned Parenthood Abortion Business

"COVID-19 has highlighted why these services are so important for communities in need," said Elena Marks, president of the foundation, in a statement. "And at the same time, many of these organizations are battling severe financial issues plus increased demand for their services."

But Planned Parenthood is not primarily a health care provider. Its main focus is abortion, and its actions during coronavirus crisis made this even more clear.

The abortion chain closed a number of its facilities temporarily during the crisis, and thousands more affiliated with the International Planned Parenthood Federation also temporarily shut down. Meanwhile, other Planned Parenthood facilities advertised being open for "abortion services only."

The abortion industry also fought state orders temporarily halting non-essential medical procedures, including elective abortions. They claimed killing unborn babies is "essential."

Women do not need to abort their unborn babies to be healthy. Recently, medical groups representing more than 30,000 doctors in America emphasized that abortions are not "essential" or "urgent," and abortion facilities that continue to operate during the pandemic are being "medically irresponsible."

But Planned Parenthood makes money doing abortions, and it keeps doing more of them. Its most recent annual report recorded 345,627 abortions and $1.6 billion in revenue.

According to a recent Heritage Foundation analysis of its annual reports since 2006, Planned Parenthood has been doing more abortions and fewer actual health services. Its cancer screenings are way down, and even its contraception numbers have been dropping steadily. These drops in services are not for a lack of funds. The abortion chain has posted record revenues in the past several years.

Planned Parenthood does not need more money for its life-destroying business. Mothers and unborn babies need more support, and who better to give it than a religious health care organization. Unfortunately, too many charities, both religious and secular, have fallen sway to

Planned Parenthood says that it "cares" about helping people in need.