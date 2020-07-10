EPISCOPAL CHURCH COLLAPSES AFTER COVID-19 PANDEMIC ENDS

A Satirical Essay

By David W. Virtue, DD

www.virtueonline.org

July 10, 2020

The Episcopal Church officially collapsed after it was discovered no one wanted to go back to Church following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry was seen walking down a road near his home in Nth. Carolina, waving his hands in the air and muttering to himself about the 'way of love,' but nobody was listening.

A phone call by the head of the local Diversity Society saw an EMT truck pull up and moments later two men in white jackets gently leading the bishop away.

"It's a cryin' shame that no one wanted to come back and hear endless sermons on love, inclusivity, reconciliation, racism and engage in anti-racism training, and getting a diversity tune up," said the Church's chancellor in New York City.