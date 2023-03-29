COMMUNION PARTNER RESPONSE TO CHURCH OF ENGLAND DECISION

March 29, 2023

The Communion Partners note with deep concern recent developments in the Church of England around the blessing of same sex unions, with implications for the unity of the Anglican Communion, and the role of the Archbishop of Canterbury among the Instruments of Communion.

Recently, ten Primates (1) recognized as such by the Anglican Communion, representing the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches issued a "Statement of GSFA Primates on the Church of England's Decision Regarding the Blessing of Same Sex Unions." (https://www.thegsfa.org/) In this statement, they admonished the present Archbishop of Canterbury, no longer recognizing Archbishop Justin Welby as the "first among equals" leader of the Anglican Communion nor the Chair of the Primates' Meeting.

We note that the Archbishop of Canterbury does not necessarily disagree with them. In his presidential address to the recently concluded meeting of the Anglican Consultative Council in Ghana, the Archbishop stated: "I will not cling to place or position as an Instrument of Communion. (2) The role of the Archbishop of Canterbury, the See of Canterbury, is an historic one. The Instruments must change with the times. ... I hold it very lightly, provided that the other Instruments of Communion choose the new shape..."