CHURCH OF ENGLAND TRIBUNAL GIVES DISGRACED VICAR STEPHEN SIZER 12 YEARLONG BAN

Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl said: "I am pleased that the Tribunal has made an unambiguous statement in banning Stephen Sizer from being able to act as a Clerk in Holy Orders for 12 years.

"Given that he indulged in 'antisemitic activity' and caused grievous offence to the Jewish community over a number of years, this is the correct decision.

"I am grateful to the Tribunal for hearing our evidence and look forward to a continued strong and close relationship with the Church of England in the coming years. Many thanks to my predecessor as President, Jonathan Arkush, who also worked tirelessly on this case with me."

In December a church disciplinary hearing found that Sizer had engaged in conduct which "provoked and offended the Jewish community" and in one "serious allegation" was found to have "engaged in antisemitic activity".

In a complaint brought by the Board of Deputies, the now retired Anglican priest, who was vicar of Christ Church, Virginia Water, in Surrey, for 20 years, had denied antisemitism in relation to 11 allegations about his conduct between 2005 and 2018.

Out of the 11 allegations, a panel concluded that in four of them Sizer's conduct was "unbecoming to the office and work of a clerk in Holy Orders, in that he provoked and offended the Jewish community."

Following the historic announcement, the Church of England confirmed in a statement that Sizer "has committed misconduct under the Clergy Discipline Measure."

Monday's tribunal was held to "determine a penalty."

In December the Church issued a statement saying it is "committed to building cohesive communities and fostering strong interfaith relations built on trust and respect" and stressed "antisemitism has no place in our society and those in positions of power and influence must listen to concerns about it."

December's tribunal concluded: "The most serious allegation against the Respondent relates to posting a link on Facebook in January 2015 to the article blaming Israel for 9/11.

"The tribunal finds the article in its tone and content truly shocking."

Sizer said he "accepted" the criticisms of his conducted and would "repeat my apology" over the posting of an article blaming Israel for 9/11."

