The anti-Israel bias of the Anglican Church of Canada

Orthodox Canadian Anglican blogger David of Samizdat had this to say; "On October the 18th, the ACoC wrote a letter to Justin Trudeau demanding respect for international law in Gaza. This was provoked by the bombing of the Al Ahli Arab hospital which is run by the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem. Unlike the devastating barrage of violence in the prior statement, the bombing fell into the much worse category of a "crime against humanity," because it was not aimed at Jews."

"The Anglican Church of Canada and the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, in one deft move, have not only demonstrated their anti-Jewish bias, but collectively shot themselves in the foot: the rocket that destroyed the hospital was fired by Hamas."

The Jerusalem diocese condemned this atrocious attack, in the strongest terms, saying that it has transpired in the heart of Gaza. Reports say that some unverified 500 lives were lost in what can only be described as a crime against humanity.

Ironically the ACoC and Jerusalem diocese did not call the slaughter of over 1000 Jews a "crime against humanity."

Hospitals, by the tenets of international humanitarian law, are sanctuaries, yet this assault has transgressed those sacred boundaries.

"We heed the call of Archbishop Justin Welby (Archbishop of Canterbury), who implored for the safeguarding of medical facilities and the rescission of evacuation orders. Regrettably, Gaza remains bereft of safe havens......... An urgent appeal resonates for the international community to fulfill its duty in protecting civilians and ensuring that such inhumane horrific acts are not replicated."

Liberal Anglicans initially bought the line that it was an Israeli attack, but later determinations revealed it was a Hamas rocket that went astray and landed on the hospital.

WELBY FLIP FLOPS

In a tweet, Justin Welby quoted the BBC saying: Hundreds feared dead or injured in Israeli air strike on hospital in Gaza.

He was wrong, 500 dead wrong.

Justin Welby later bombed his own twitter (X) feed. "While He is correct, of course, it is an appalling loss of innocent lives. The problem with his tweet, though, is that the hospital was bombed by Hamas, not Israel," Samizdat noted.

Welby later backtracked and said the atrocious attack in Al Ahli hospital violated the sanctity of human life. "We must exercise restraint in apportioning blame until all the facts are clear."

By late yesterday the facts were made perfectly clear; Israel does not aim its bombs at hospitals despite world opinion, and those Arab nations that are determined to believe otherwise would love to push the Jews into the Mediterranean.

"But the bloodshed, slaughter and suffering of innocent people on all sides must stop," Welby concluded.

How convenient to call out the Jews when Hamas started this pogrom. It has taken less than 24 hours for much world opinion to turn against Israel even though they never dropped the bomb on the hospital.

One doubts Netanyahu will slow down his mission to wipe out Hamas. They have been firing rockets into Israel for 25 years and Israel has had enough. Collateral damage can and should be expected. But that doesn't make the Israelis executioners. They have seen Jewish babies beheaded and people mown down by the hundreds, and they are not going to stop, nor should they.

If you want peace, love and joy then behave like you want it; but there is not a shred of evidence that Hamas with its Iranian backers want that. Their one goal is the total destruction of the state of Israel. Bibi and Joe (Biden) have said that is not going to happen, even if Hezbollah gets into the war game.

"Peace, peace where there is no peace," roared the prophet Jeremiah and the Israeli army is taking that to heart, so has the country's leadership.

