Anglican Network in Europe Release statement on CofE Same Sex Blessings

Yesterday a majority at General Synod voted to continue to travel along a road that arrogantly rejects the authority of scripture, the historic teaching of the church from earliest times and the vast majority of Anglicans worldwide. They have walked away from the life transforming grace and truth of the Lord Jesus Christ.

We reiterate the deep sadness we expressed after February's General Synod: "We grieve with those who have been dismayed and heartbroken by this betrayal in the abandonment of the sufficiency and supremacy of scripture which has until now been the bedrock and rule of the Church of England. We honour those who have courageously contended for orthodoxy... We especially feel the pain of those who continue to make costly stands for godliness and have been abandoned by those who were meant to shepherd and protect them."

For both clergy and laity who cannot travel the road chosen by General Synod, the next weeks and months will mean much heartfelt prayer, seeking the Lord and wrestling in conscience with the implications of what it means for each one to be faithful. However, we stand with you and we are much in prayer for you.

"You are not alone. You have a home."

Rt. Rev. Andy Lines (Presiding Bishop of ANiE)

Rt. Rev. Stuart Bell (Assistant Bishop of ACE)

Rt. Rev. Tim Davies (Assistant Bishop of AMiE)

Rt. Rev. Ian Ferguson (Assistant Bishop of ACE)

Rt. Rev. Lee McMunn (Assistant Bishop of AMiE)

END