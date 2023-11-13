- Home
- Lambeth 2022
- News
- Special Reports
- Lambeth Conference 2022
- Primates 2016
- TEC GC 2015
- USA
- UK
- GLOBAL SOUTH
- About
- Support
- Contact
- Archives
ANGLICAN CHURCH IN UGANDA IN DILEMMA OVER LOCAL KING'S WEDDING
By Godfrey Olukya
Vol African Correspondent
www.virtueonline.org
November 13, 2023
The Anglican Church in Uganda is at crosswords due to a controversial wedding which is supposed to be officiated by the Anglican Archbishop Dr. Stephen Kaziimba.
The king of Busoga kingdom, William Nadiope is scheduled to wed Jovia Mutesi on November 18, 2023 at Christ Cathedral located in eastern Uganda city of Jinja.
A woman living in UK, Alison Anna Nadiope has petitioned the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda intending to block the upcoming Royal Wedding. She claims that the Kyabazinga is a married man.
In her petition to the Archbishop, dated November 8, 2023; Alison alleges that she got married to the Kyabazinga in December 2016 in Portsmouth, England, under Marriage Certificate AK594729L.
She claims further that they have two children aged eight and six.
“This serves to notify the church of our client’s objection and request that the honorable Church of Uganda does not proceed to wed Mr. William Kadhumbula Gabula, the Kyabazinga of Busoga with Ms Jovia Mutesi during the subsistence of our client’s marriage as the same would amount to bigamy and contrary to church norms,” Alison through her lawyers of Mugerwa & Partners says.
The Church said in a statement that it is carrying out investigations about the allegations of bigamy.
END