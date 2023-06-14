jQuery Slider

You are here

Home » news » ALLAH INVOKED AT NEWCASTLE CATHEDRAL
ALLAH INVOKED AT NEWCASTLE CATHEDRAL

Allah invoked at Newcastle Cathedral

From English Churchman
June 14, 2023

During a regular weekday service in Newcastle Cathedral, the name of Allah was invoked during the prayers of intercession.

Choral Evensong from the Cathedral Church of St Nicholas, Newcastle upon Tyne on Wednesday 7th June was broadcast live on YouTube. During the service, prayer requests from visitors were read by the minister. One such request was read without modification: "A Muslim visitor prays for his son who has died: 'May Allah protect your soul, and grant me passage to be with you in the afterlife.'"

Church of England guidelines state: "A building and any attached land which have been consecrated are said, in the deed of consecration, to be set apart for worship according to the rites and ceremonies of the Church of England forever."

It might be argued that 'Allah' here is doing duty for the name of God, in line with common usage by Arab Christians. However, with the announcement that the request came from a Muslim visitor, it can be argued that the context was thereby changed; 'Allah' here is not a reference to the Triune God, but the one whose prophet is Mohammed.

Article XVIII ('Of obtaining eternal Salvation only by the Name of Christ') of the Church of England states: "Holy Scripture doth set out unto us only the Name of Jesus Christ, whereby men must be saved..

Subscribe
Get a bi-weekly summary of Anglican news from around the world.
comments powered by Disqus
Trinity School for Ministry
Go To Top

VirtueOnline is the Anglican Communion's largest Biblically Orthodox Online News Service, read by more than 4,000,000 readers in 170 countries each year.





© Virtueonline 2014 all rights reserved.
570 Twin Lakes Rd.,
P.O. Box 111
Shohola, PA 18458

info@virtueonline.org