For All the Saints

Toward the top of this 30' limestone stele the inscribed names of those who had given their lives for the freedom of all had worn away. Closer to eye level, the names inscribed were recognizable. Ringing that town square is an Appellate Courthouse, two churches and the mansion of a one-time politician which when built was the largest house in Illinois.

"And some there be, which have no memorial; who are perished as though they had never been; and are become as though they had never been born; and their children after them" reads the text from Ecclesiasticus appointed for All Saints Day. (44: 9, KJV) "But these were merciful men whose righteousness hath not been forgotten."

No midwestern town square hosts a memorial for Jesus, nor for Moses, David, Elijah or the countless others who have died in God's fear and favor. Their memorial is celebrated in the countless works of mercy done for the least of Jesus' brethren and in the weekly sacrament of Christ's body and blood.

As we commemorate the Feast of All Saints, then later Veteran's Day and the 248th anniversary of the founding of the US Marine Corps shall we take a moment to remember those whose names have been worn away by the rains of time but are known to God.

David Duggan is a retired attorney living in Chicago