THE AGONY OF JUSTIN WELBY

Welby says he is now progressive on homosexuality, with "a radical new Christian inclusion," having abandoned his former ALPHA views which recognize sex only between a man and a woman in marriage. He has gotten "enlightenment" over prayer and pretzels, that God had expanded His understanding of sexuality to include a handful of LGBTQIA sexualities not hitherto recognized by the Almighty, Jesus, the 10 commandments, the Prophets; with the male/female matrix now consigned to the dustbin of history. A thousand years might be a day in the life of God, but clearly the Almighty needed 6,000 years to get it right about sex.

Apparently, Welby has arrived and we must all now bow down to The Enlightened One as he holds forth from Lambeth Palace, sending his new found sexual missives across communion waves only to meet with rebuff from the GSFA and GAFCON primates who remain unmoved by his newest sexual revelation that comes with Prozac the favored anti-depressant of bishops and archbishops.

The Rev. Colin Coward, the foremost arthropod of sodomy and the leader of something called "Changing Attitude" led a gang of progressives to Lambeth Palace this week to air their grievances and feelings about the slow pace of homosexual acceptance in the declining twilight world of emptying Church of England pews and angst. It was hoped that Sola Sodomy could now be added to the five Reformation solas.

Here are the highlights which came with much weeping, wailing, and gnashing of teeth. One attendee described it as a "car crash," a sort of Rolls Royce loaded with queers waving condoms, crashing Lambeth Palace gates.

The 34-angst driven progressive organization leaders laid out their concerns, (some of the orgs. Justin had apparently never heard of). No matter he would now be enlightened. But then came the fun.

The wailing leaders exhausted all the time leaving Justin with just two minutes to reply. In a huff he nearly walked out but was rescued by Mr. David Porter, Strategy Consultant to the ABC, AKA concierge of compromise, whose duplicity is brilliantly captured by Anglican Futures here: "Oh Mr. Porter." https://virtueonline.org/oh-mr-porter#

Now if you know anything about queers you have to understand that if they cannot win the epistemological argument, the next best thing is tears and rushing from the room thus making them victims, and making you feel guilty for being homophobic, transphobic, and badassphobic. Thus, it was in the sacred confines of Lambeth Palace. Cries of shock and distress bewailed the speakers.

Unmoved, stony faced, automaton like, Welby pushed on making his 15 points of below the belt acceptance, acceptable.

Welby went on to say he knows the Communion better than anyone else in this room, having visited every Province. "Our relationships with the Communion are emotional for many people, both maintaining them and dealing with those Provinces and leaders where homophobic laws and attitudes are dominant." REALLY. Did he not read the recent GSFA Primates' communique which said that will now "reset" the communion without him and the GAFCON primates who will never sit down with him again! Oh, and they make up 85% of all Anglicans globally! It is profoundly ironic that the GAFCON primates are meeting in London right now.

Apparently, it fell on deaf ears. Welby lost the high moral ground, if there is such a thing in this context, and everybody went away feeling that the bishops and clergy will once again kick the homosexual can down the road, postponing same-sex blessings, leaving everyone unsatisfied including the evangelicals.

Based on the history of the Episcopal Church's dance with the lesbodom, the CofE LGBTQ crowd will eventually prevail amid cries of anguish from Coward and the goddess of lesbianism, Jayne Ozanne. Nothing can or will stop them. Welby will go along to get along and the Global South primates will "reset" the communion to exclude him.

The price of sexual sin is costly in the next life, but it also coming at a high price in this life, and the one man who could have put a stop to it all failed; willing now to go down with the Anglican ship.

END