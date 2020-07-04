However, not long after the enactment of the Constitution in the late 1700s, morality and church attendance declined drastically into a Spiritual Depression. The answer became the nationwide implementation of "Concerts of Prayer", across all Christian denominations, that led to an American Spiritual Awakening.

Today, through our actions, laws, and cultural revisions of our founding Christian principles, we have told God that we do not want Him around. Therefore, God has obliged us; and He has done what He said He would do -- God is withdrawing His presence and His protection and holding back His divine wisdom, which has guided us for so many years. God is leaving us to reap the consequences of our focus away from Him and without Him.

The Lord Said through Ezekiel: "I looked for a man among them who would build up the wall and stand in the gap on behalf of the land so I would not have to destroy it, but I found none.". We must have a Spiritual Awakening, in our country, beginning today! Will You "Stand in the Gap"?

So0, let us pray for one another about these things, and let us get out and make a difference in our local communities. God has placed you and me here for such a time as this:

Today's Affirmation: I affirm that because of what God has done for me in His Son, Jesus, I AM FILLED WITH THE HOLY SPIRIT. If you then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him! (Luke 11:13).

SCRIPTURE REFERENCE (ESV): Ezekiel 22:30; Daniel 4:28-32; Matthew 22:19-21; Isaiah 29:8-21.

