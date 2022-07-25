Welby blinks: Lambeth Calls to be edited and an option given to vote "no"

By Tim Thornton

July 25, 2022483

The Archbishop of Canterbury invited bishops to the Lambeth Conference to listen, pray and discern together. It is an opportunity to listen to one another as Christians, sometimes across deeply-held differences.

Over recent days we have listened carefully to the responses of bishops to Lambeth Calls: Guidance and Study Documents that was released last week -- and especially in relation to the draft Call on Human Dignity. The drafting group for the Call on Human Dignity will be making some revisions to the Call. This will be published as part of Lambeth Calls -- which will be the texts that will be discussed by bishops at the conference. This will be released as soon as it is available.