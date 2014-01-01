jQuery Slider

WALES: Archbishop's impotency confirmed
WALES: Archbishop's impotency confirmed

Bishop of Llandaff the Rt Rev June Osborne - Photo
Source: Pressreader

From Pressreader today quoting the Western Mail: The Archbishop of Wales has rejected calls that he should launch an inquiry into the running of the Llandaff diocese following allegations of bullying against Bishop June Osborne.

In the article archbishop Andy John confirms his impotence: "As Archbishop, I do not have authority over any diocese other than my own unless the see is vacant."

So there we have it. The diocese of Llandaff falls apart while the bishop of St Davids sits tight after falling into disgrace.

Was it just a coincidence that Joanna and June in particular looked more thrilled than the bishops of St Asaph and Monmouth after it was announced that Andy John had been elected archbishop or could they for some reason have felt more secure?

Now that the archbishop has confirmed his impotency, Church in Wales bishops appear free to do as they please. No-one, apparently, is able or willing to get a grip of the situation.

Just a sinecure then!

