US Christians increasingly departing from core truths of Christian worldview, survey finds

In addition to the viewpoint that eternal salvation can be earned, survey results show that 58% of Americans believe that no absolute moral truth exists and that the basis of truth are factors or sources other than God. Seventy-seven percent said that right and wrong is determined by factors other than the Bible. Fifty-nine percent said that the Bible is not God's authoritative and true Word and 69% said people are basically good.

"If you look at some of the dominant elements in the American mind and heart today, as illuminated by the Inventory, most people believe that the purpose of life is feeling good about yourself," Barna said in a statement sent to The Christian Post.

"Most people contend that all faiths are of equal value, that entry into God's eternal presence is determined by one's personal means of choice and that there are no absolutes to guide or grow us morally.

"That philosophy of life contradicts a fundamental basis of what may be the two most significant documents to the longevity and success of America -- the Bible and the Constitution of the United States. Those documents agree that this nation will only be healthy and fruitful if it is populated by moral people. By abandoning our moral standards and traditions, and replacing them with inclusive and conditional preferences, we're losing the foundations that have enabled the 'American experiment' to succeed for more than two centuries. We can only hope that our critical moral institutions -- particularly the family and the church -- will wake up and help the nation to get back on track."

The results are from a January 2020 survey among a nationally representative sample of 2,000 adults, with a maximum sampling error of approximately plus or minus 2 percentage points, based on the 95% confidence interval.