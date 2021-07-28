AN UPDATE ON THE JURISDICTION FOR THE ARMED FORCES AND CHAPLAINCY

Press Release

July 28, 2021

Since 2019, I have chaired the Anglican Church in North America Chaplaincy Task Force (mandated by Canon 11), working well with Bishop Derek Jones (the Bishop of the Jurisdiction) and the other leaders of the Jurisdiction.

At the most recent Provincial Council during his report, Bishop Jones described the relationship saying, "The Chaplains need the ACNA, and the ACNA needs the Chaplains. Our cohesiveness and joint commitment to sharing the Gospel is the strongest it has ever been."

We work together seamlessly under the Canons of the Anglican Church in North America. The chaplains are thrilled to be able to make many significant contributions nationally and internationally to the overall ministry of the Anglican Church in North America (in addition to their chaplaincy work).