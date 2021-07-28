- Home
AN UPDATE ON THE JURISDICTION FOR THE ARMED FORCES AND CHAPLAINCY
Press Release
July 28, 2021
Since 2019, I have chaired the Anglican Church in North America Chaplaincy Task Force (mandated by Canon 11), working well with Bishop Derek Jones (the Bishop of the Jurisdiction) and the other leaders of the Jurisdiction.
At the most recent Provincial Council during his report, Bishop Jones described the relationship saying, "The Chaplains need the ACNA, and the ACNA needs the Chaplains. Our cohesiveness and joint commitment to sharing the Gospel is the strongest it has ever been."
We work together seamlessly under the Canons of the Anglican Church in North America. The chaplains are thrilled to be able to make many significant contributions nationally and internationally to the overall ministry of the Anglican Church in North America (in addition to their chaplaincy work).
Sorting through the history of the relations between the Anglican Church in North America and the Church of Nigeria, we have discovered that a Canonical action remained unaddressed from several years back. Both the Anglican Church in North America and the Church of Nigeria have agreed on a way forward. There is no longer a question of the place of the Jurisdiction in the Anglican Church in North America. The Jurisdiction is fully integrated with the Anglican Church in North America, will continue to be, and we celebrate that.
As the chair of the Task Force, I have had the privilege of witnessing the coordination of the ministry of the Jurisdiction with the Archbishop. I can say without reservation that I am thrilled with the ministry of the Jurisdiction and the positive state of relations.
The Rt. Rev. Dr. Will G. Atwood
Dean for International Affairs
Chair of the ACNA Chaplaincy Task Force
