The Union of People

by David G. Duggan

www.virtueonline.org

November 22, 2021

"Your people will be my people."

So replied Ruth (Ruth 1:16) to her mother-in-law Naomi on the road to Judah from Moab. Both were widows and disconsolate, but Naomi was an Israelite and Ruth a Moabite in that tribal era. With her husband and two sons, Naomi had gone to Moab during a famine. Her husband died and her sons took Moabite wives, Ruth and Orpah. But her sons died too and Naomi was bereft of support in her old age. Before Ruth's declaration, Naomi asked her whether she could have more sons to care for her daughters-in-law.

This passage is routinely read at weddings and I've wondered if those reading it really know the backstory. A man is not linking his destiny to his wife's family, nor a woman to her husband's. A daughter-in-law is linking her future to her mother-in-law. Rarely has that been done in the 3,000 years since Ruth uttered those words. If I know anything about mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law, it is that they pretty much want to have nothing to do with each other.