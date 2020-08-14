Uganda's President said Government will Rebuild Demolished Church

The president made the pronouncement today as he toured the site where he saw piles of debris of what was once an eye-catching church.

St. Peter's Church was destroyed last Sunday night, in what is thought to be a long-drawn out land conflict. The destruction caused a national uproar.

President Museveni asked the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to investigate the matter and together with the police, arrested senior police officers and Kampala Capital City Authority officials thought to be complicit in the matter. A businessman, Dodovico Mwanje, was cited as being behind the demolition, laying claim to the land that housed the church.

At the scene, President Museveni, who was received by the Rev. Augustine Kayemba, the church's vicar general, promised that he will intervene and resolve the issue. "I am sad about this church incident, but we are going to punish whoever was involved," he said.

Museveni said even if the church was on the wrong side, all parties should have engaged in a dialogue to resolve the conflict peacefully without demolishing the church. "Your people like the judges should have a limit. See what they are doing. Even if the church was wrong, they should have engaged you and negotiated with you instead of putting down the church," said the President.

President Museveni said that demolishing a church was a curse and rubbished reports that the Government was involved in this incident.

"It is not true that Government broke down the Church, that's propaganda. I am a Christian who can't allow this," Museveni said. He said he would invite the Namirembe Diocesan Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, to engage with all parties involved in the conflict to find a lasting solution. "I am going to call Bishop Luwalira and the land will remain for the church. I have joined this war and we shall build a new church," President Museveni said amidst applause from on-lookers.

To the groups gathered, the President also reminded them to avoid huddling in large numbers given the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. "What you are doing is very dangerous, because Corona will spread easily when you gather like this. I request you to stay home or at your work places but avoid gathering," said the President.

The Rev. Kayemba, who briefed the President about the incident, said those who demolished the church had an order from Justice Eudes Keitirima and were guarded by the police.

END