Uganda's Anglican Archbishop Warns African Christians About Fake Clerics

Kaziimba who is also the Diocesan Bishop noted that the Church of Uganda and other Anglican Churches in Africa has well laid procedures through which the clerics are appointed and therefore no one should just wake up one day and declare themselves clergy.

"Don't just wake up in the morning and say I got a revelation now I'm a reverend or bishop. We have very many fake bishops and clergy who are not called by God but by themselves. Our church is organized and inspired by scriptures. Don't just accept anybody coming to your house and saying I got a revelation and I have a message for you, it could be a very good message for nothing because it's coming from the devil," warned Dr. Kaziimba.

He asked the newly ordained priests and deacons to serve God's people with a purpose, further urging Christians to be supportive of them.

Ordination is an annual program for the diocese where the diocesan bishop dedicates and commissions those individuals who are set apart and elevated from laity to clergy. This year's ordination had five people, three of whom were priested and two were ordained deacons.

Those that were ordained priests are Rev. Misuseera Mukaddeayigga, Rev. Frank Kiconco and Rev. Richard Musinguzi while Rev Agnes Natukunda and Rev Geoffrey Eluk were ordained Deacons.

In his sermon, the Bishop of South Ankole Diocese Nathan Ahimbisibwe cited Ephesians 4:11 telling the congregation that "God has gifted each one of us differently and so everyone should respect each ones' calling."

Bishop Ahimbisibwe asked the newly ordained priests and deacons to use the resources at their disposal to chase poverty out of churches.

"How can we have such big chunks of land but the churches are poor? Because the lands are idle, encroachers also come in. Let's chase poverty away from our homes, from our churches and even in the nation because God has given us authority to do this for his glory," said the bishop.

The Rev. Misuseera Mukaddeayigga, one of the newly ordained priests pledged to play his role, that among others, included winning more souls for Christ.

"Our main work is evangelism and giving sacraments as directed by Christ and seeing that the kingdom of God expands as well as pastoring people like how Christ has given us the responsibility, comforting those in pain, encouraging those feeling weak and to spread the gospel that brings salvation onto all," said Mukaddeayigga.

